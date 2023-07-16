5 bodies recovered from flooded underground tunnel in Osong

CHEONGJU, South Korea, July 16 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers have recovered five bodies from a bus trapped in an underground tunnel in the central town of Osong, officials said Sunday, as they battled to reach submerged cars.

As of Saturday, one person had been found dead and nine others had been rescued after the 685-meter-long underground roadway was flooded in Osong, North Chungcheong Province, when a nearby river overflowed after a river embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain.

Officials have confirmed through surveillance footage that there are 15 vehicles on the flooded road, including the bus, and said 11 people have been reported missing in the flooded underpass.



view larger image A rescue operation is under way on a submerged road in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on July 15, 2023. (Yonhap)



