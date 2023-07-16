(LEAD) Yoon calls for swift support for victims hit by heavy rains

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with remarks, details; CHANGES headline)

WARSAW, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday called for the government to take swift measures to support victims hit by recent heavy rains, his office said.

The instruction came as Yoon held a videoconference with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and relevant ministers as he is set to return home from a weeklong trip to Europe, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.

"Support for damage caused by the disaster should be swiftly provided," Yoon said at the meeting, according to Kim.

Yoon also expressed his condolences to flood victims and their bereaved families, Kim said.

Also on Saturday, Yoon held a meeting with his aides on the government's response to heavy rains and flooding in South Korea, officials said.

The meeting was held as Yoon was en route to Warsaw after making a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains have killed 35 people in South Korea and left more than 10 people missing, while thousands have evacuated their homes due to rain damage, authorities said Sunday.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (facing camera) holds a meeting with his aides on the government's response to heavy rains in South Korea on July 15, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



