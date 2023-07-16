July 17



1946 -- The U.S. military government, which occupied the southern half of the Korean Peninsula at the end of World War II, places a ban on civilian passage across the inter-Korean border set along the 38th parallel. Following the surrender of Japan, which controlled Korea as a colony from 1910 to 1945, the southern half of the Peninsula was occupied by U.S. troops and the other half by the Soviet Union's military.



1948 -- South Korea promulgates its first Constitution and designates July 17 as Constitution Day, a week ahead of the inauguration of Rhee Syng-man as the country's first president.



1969 -- A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the National Assembly building is held in Yeouido, Seoul.



2006 -- At least 19 people are killed and 31 others reported missing as torrential rains pounded South Korea's central and northeastern regions for four straight days. The torrential rains also caused power failures across Gangwon Province and parts of Seoul, blacking out over 51,000 homes.



2012 -- Unionists of the public broadcaster MBC decide to call off a 170-day strike and return to work as lawmakers agree to discuss the MBC issue at the parliament. An estimated 500 employees went on strike in January demanding the resignation of company President Kim Jae-chul over what they called the broadcast network's biased coverage of politically sensitive issues and the normalization of the company's role as a major public broadcaster.



2015 -- Samsung gets shareholders approval for a merger of its two key units in a high-stakes deal that is seen as vital to pave the way for its smooth leadership transfer to Lee Jae-yong, the son of late group patriarch Lee Kun-hee.

(END)