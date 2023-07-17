(4th LD) 50 dead or missing in downpours after 5 more bodies recovered from underground road

(ATTN: UPDATES with the latest tally in headline, lead, para 6)

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Five more bodies have been recovered from a flooded underground road in central South Korea, bringing the number of people dead or missing in recent downpours to 50, officials said Monday.

The Osong underground roadway in the central city of Cheongju was flooded Saturday when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain.

Four more bodies were recovered overnight, including the driver of a submerged bus, and one more body was found at 8:10 p.m., bringing the death toll to 14.

The authorities said the rescue operation concluded with the recovery of the last missing person's body.

Through a search operation, fire authorities found 17 vehicles waterlogged in the underpass, surpassing their previous estimate.



view larger image A search operation is under way on July 16, 2023, in a flooded underground tunnel in the central town of Osong. (Yonhap)

Nationwide, 41 people, including 19 in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, have been reported to have been killed in the aftermath of the heavy rains that have pounded the country since last week, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Nine people remained missing, including eight in North Gyeongsang Province, while 34 people have been reportedly injured.

Across the country, 10,765 people evacuated their homes due to rain damage, according to the office.

Downpours have also damaged 789 public facilities and 352 other private properties, mostly located in the southern part of the country.

A total of 4,348 people from 2,473 households across the nation have not been able to return to their homes due to temporary evacuation.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, more than 500 millimeters of rain have pounded central and lower regions since July 9, including 626 mm in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, 614 mm in the nearby county of Cheongyang, 580 mm in the central city of Sejong and 522 mm in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province.

Heavy rain warnings were in place for the Chungcheong provinces, southern regions and Jeju Island as of Monday morning, and the weather agency said the Jeolla provinces and nearby areas may experience further rain of up to 40 mm per hour.

Through Tuesday, up to 200 mm of rain has been forecast for Chungcheong and southern regions, and between 10 mm to 100 mm for the rest of the country.



view larger image Firefighters move a truck out of a submerged area in the southeastern port city of Busan, in this photo provided by fire authorities on July 16, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

