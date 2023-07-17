Go to Contents
BTS' J-Hope to release physical version of 'Jack in the Box'

09:02 July 17, 2023

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope of K-pop juggernaut BTS will release a CD edition of his debut solo album "Jack in the Box" released a year ago, the band's agency said Monday.

BigHit Music said the album's "HOPE Edition" will be put out on Aug. 18.

The edition will have three live tracks performed by the artist at last year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago and two instrumental tracks in addition to songs from the existing album, according to the agency.

view larger image A promotional image for the upcoming CD edition of BTS member J-Hope's debut solo album "Jack in the Box," provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Jack in the Box" was released last year as a digital album whose music files can be downloaded on the Weverse community app, without a physical CD.

"J-Hope devoted himself wholeheartedly before his military enlistment to prepare this physical album," the agency said in a release. "He actively participated in the overall planning of the album, incorporating his own style," it added.

sshim@yna.co.kr
