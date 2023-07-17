Container freight rates for major destinations down in June

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Outbound container shipping costs for major destinations, including the United States and the European Union, fell in June from a month earlier, data showed Monday.

The average rate for a 40-foot container from South Korea to the U.S. west coast came to 4.62 million won (US$3,652) in June, down 8 percent from the previous month, the data from the Korea Customs Service showed.

Rates for the U.S. east coast fell 3.9 percent to 4.79 million won, with those for the EU routes moving down 3 percent to 2.82 million won.

Shipping costs for containers bound for China edged down 1.4 percent over the period, with rates to Japan decreasing 13 percent.

The data also showed the costs for South Korean importers to transport a 40-foot container from the west coast of the U.S. fell 7 percent on-month, while those from the east coast moved up 0.8 percent.

Rates for containers from the EU and China fell 1.6 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively, the data added.



view larger image Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in the southeastern port city of Busan on July 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

