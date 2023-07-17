Yoon orders all-out efforts to deal with aftermath of downpours, including disaster zone designation

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered the mobilization of all available resources and policy measures, including designating special disaster zones, to deal with the aftermath of heavy downpours that have left at least 40 people dead and nine others missing.

Yoon made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, just hours after returning home from a weeklong trip to Europe that included visits to Lithuania and Poland and an unannounced stop in Ukraine.



