S. Korea's stance against lethal arms aid to Ukraine remains unchanged: defense ministry

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's policy stance against the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine remains unchanged, the defense ministry said Monday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to the war-torn nation in a show of solidarity over the weekend.

During his talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday, Yoon agreed to provide Ukraine with a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance under the name "Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative."

"There is no change in the government's position that South Korea does not provide lethal weapons," Jeon Ha-kyu, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.

Following the summit between Yoon and Zelenskyy, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said South Korea will supply Ukraine with more mine detectors and demining equipment as part of its assistance package.

Seoul recently sent portable mine detectors and protective suits in its latest batch of military supplies to support Ukraine

Last year, it sent three batches of nonlethal military assistance to Ukraine, including first-aid kits, medicine, gas masks, tents, bulletproof vests and food for field troops.



view larger image Jeon Ha-kyu, spokesperson of South Korea's defense ministry, speaks during a regular press briefing at the ministry in Seoul on May 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

