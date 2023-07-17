BLACKPINK garners over 90 mln YouTube subscribers

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK, the world's biggest girl group, has garnered over 90 million subscribers on YouTube, cementing its position as the most-followed musical act on the global video sharing service.

The quartet hit the milestone at 5:36 a.m. Monday, about seven years and a month after its YouTube channel was created, according to YG Entertainment.

In July 2020, the band became the first non-English artist to crack the top five on the list of most-followed artists on YouTube.

view larger image K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It later rose to the top spot in September 2021, overtaking global pop stars, such as Ariana Grande, Eminem, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, one after another.

It took less than a year for BLACKPINK to add 10 million more subscribers after it surpassed the 80 million mark in September last year.

The group has collected a combined 32.2 billion views of its videos on its official YouTube channel.

They include 43 music videos each with more than 100 million views like "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love" and "Boombayah."

As part of its "Born Pink" world tour, the band will meet its fans in such places in the United States as New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles next month.

