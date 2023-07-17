The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(3rd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts to deal with aftermath of downpours, including disaster zone designation

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered the mobilization of all available resources and policy measures, including designating special disaster zones, to deal with the aftermath of heavy downpours that have left at least 40 people dead and nine others missing.

Yoon made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, just hours after returning home from a weeklong trip to Europe that included visits to Lithuania and Poland and an unannounced stop in Ukraine.



Gov't inspection launched into deadly underpass flooding in Osong

SEOUL -- The government launched an inspection into what went wrong in the response to the recent deadly flooding of an underground roadway in the central town of Osong, which has claimed 13 lives, a government office said Monday.

The underground roadway in western Cheongju, located 112 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was flooded Saturday morning when the nearby Miho River overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain, leaving at least 16 vehicles, including a bus, trapped under water.



S. Korea to hold int'l defense exhibition in October

SEOUL -- South Korea will hold an international defense exhibition in October to showcase advanced military hardware and technologies, organizers said Monday, amid Seoul's push to become a major player in the global arms market.

The six-day Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2023 will kick off on Oct. 17 at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, involving 550 companies from 35 countries, the organizers said.



Seoul shares snap 4-day winning streak on profit taking

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower Monday, breaking their four-day winning streak amid profit-taking moves and lingering rate hike concerns. The South Korean won declined against the U.S. dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 9.3 points, or 0.35 percent, to finish at 2,619.

Trading volume was moderate at 540.02 million shares worth 11.48 trillion won (US$9.06 billion), with decliners outpacing gainers 511 to 370.



Bill to increase punishment for infanticide passes Nat'l Assembly committee

SEOUL -- A bill to toughen the punishment for the intentional killing of newborn babies and relevant body abandonment passed a National Assembly committee Monday.

The Legislation and Judiciary Committee approved the revision of the Criminal Act, which calls for raising the punishment for infanticide and abandonment of an infant's body to the level of the punishment for ordinary murder and body abandonment.



