Ulsan midfielder Qazaishvili named K League's top player for June

SEOUL, July 17 (Yonhap) -- Valeri Qazaishvili, Georgian midfielder for first-place Ulsan Hyundai FC, was named the top player in South Korean football for June.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Qazaishvili, known as Vako here, as the winner of the Player of the Month award for June in the top-flight K League 1. It is his first career monthly award.

In four matches last month, Vako scored five goals and recorded an assist as well.



This image provided by the Korea Professional Football League on July 17, 2023, shows Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Valeri "Vako" Qazaishvili, the K League 1 Player of the Month for June.

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of the "FIFA Online 4" video game by Electronic Arts (15 percent), the league's official video game partner.

Vako topped the technical study group's voting and FIFA game players' voting, while finishing second in the fan voting to Cho Gue-sung, former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward who has since departed for Denmark.

Vako is the fourth Ulsan player to grab this monthly award, and the second from his team this season following forward Joo Min-kyu.



