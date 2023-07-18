SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 18.



Korean-language dailies

-- While citizens fight for their lives, gov't shifts blame (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Police ignored request for traffic control in Osong underground roadway disaster (Kookmin Daily)

-- City, provincial gov't, police shift blame to each other for Osong disaster (Donga Ilbo)

-- Are Korean cities sustainable? (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Revision of flood control act delayed due to 'silo selfishness' (Segye Times)

-- Firefighters rushed to find bodies from underground roadway to muddy waters (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Construction agency got rid of levee for Miho River without authorization (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Outdated manual, evasion of responsibilities in Osong disaster (Hankyoreh)

-- Police arrived at Osong underground roadway two hours after first call for help (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China's young adult unemployment rate hits record 21 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Agricultural goods swept away by heavy rain; food price emergency (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Death toll raised to 40 as more heavy rain approaches (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- State audit, police probe launched into deadly Cheongju flooding (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon orders all-out efforts to cope with damage from downpour (Korea Times)

(END)