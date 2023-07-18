SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- While citizens fight for their lives, gov't shifts blame (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Police ignored request for traffic control in Osong underground roadway disaster (Kookmin Daily)
-- City, provincial gov't, police shift blame to each other for Osong disaster (Donga Ilbo)
-- Are Korean cities sustainable? (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Revision of flood control act delayed due to 'silo selfishness' (Segye Times)
-- Firefighters rushed to find bodies from underground roadway to muddy waters (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Construction agency got rid of levee for Miho River without authorization (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Outdated manual, evasion of responsibilities in Osong disaster (Hankyoreh)
-- Police arrived at Osong underground roadway two hours after first call for help (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China's young adult unemployment rate hits record 21 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Agricultural goods swept away by heavy rain; food price emergency (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Death toll raised to 40 as more heavy rain approaches (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- State audit, police probe launched into deadly Cheongju flooding (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon orders all-out efforts to cope with damage from downpour (Korea Times)
(END)