K-pop album exports reach all-time high in 1st half

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- Exports of K-pop albums reached an all-time high in the first half of the year, with the United States surpassing China as the second-largest market for Korean music, data showed Tuesday.

According to the data from the Korea Customs Service, exports of K-pop albums in the first six months of the year reached US$132.93 million, up 17.1 percent from a year ago. This marks the highest figure for the first half of any year.

view larger image This photo, provided by BigHit Music, shows BTS performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Japan was the largest market for exports of K-pop albums in the first half of 2023, with exports of $48.52 million. The United States was the second-largest market with $25.51 million, followed by China with $22.64 million.

Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Canada, Britain and France were the other top 10 markets for K-pop albums during the period.

The rise of the U.S. market is worth noting because China held the No. 2 position from 2012 until last year, except for 2020. The North American country is the world's largest music market, and K-pop's growing popularity in the country is a sign that the genre is becoming a global phenomenon.



view larger image K-pop girl group TWICE performs at Rockefeller Center during the NBC's "Today Show" in New York on July 5, 2023, in this AFP photo. (Yonhap)

In the first half of this year, K-pop stars achieved a number of notable successes in the U.S. despite the absence of BTS as a group, the most successful K-pop band in history.

BTS member Jimin became the first K-pop solo artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with his solo single "Like Crazy."

Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together also topped the Billboard 200 chart with their albums. BTS members Jimin and Suga, as well as groups Seventeen, Ateez and TWICE, all reached No. 2 on the same chart.

Fifty Fifty, a rookie K-pop girl group, also stayed high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 consecutive weeks with its latest song, "Cupid."

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)