(LEAD) S. Korea to intensify radiation tests on seawater amid Fukushima concerns

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will more than double the number of maritime spots under emergency radiation tests to ease concerns over Japan's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the oceans ministry said Tuesday.

Last month, South Korea began conducting radiation tests on ocean water at 92 points around the Korean Peninsula, and it will add 108 more coastal spots to beef up the monitoring of radioactivity levels, Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon said during a regular briefing on the Fukushima issue.

The samples will be collected from the seas to the east, west and south of South Korea, as well as the waters off the southern resort city of Jeju and even from more distant areas.

Japan plans to release radioactive water from the Fukushima plant into the sea soon, as the International Atomic Energy Agency found Tokyo's plan to be consistent with its safety standards after a two-year review.

South Korea will employ a "rapid analysis method" to draw results in a swift manner, rather than using traditional inspection methods that generally take more than two months, Park added.

"It will take around four days to get the analysis results," he said. "We will announce them when they are available on a daily basis."

The official also said waters at the country's 20 major beaches were found to be safe according to recent radiation tests.

In June, the Seoul government launched an inspection into the beaches, including Hamdeok Beach on Jeju Island and Gyeongpo Beach in the east coast city of Gangneung, ahead of the summer vacation season.

"We will continue radiation tests at the beaches and will let the people know the results," Park said.



view larger image Members of South Korea's YWCA and Japan's YWCA hold up signs reading, "We don't want a sea with radioactive water" and "Objection to nuclear energy," as they take part in a joint rally in front of Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, in this July 10, 2023, file photo, to protest Japan's plan to discharge radioactive water from the crippled nuclear reactors in Fukushima into the ocean. (Yonhap)

