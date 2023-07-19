3 firms to recall over 12,000 vehicles for faulty parts

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, Honda Korea Co. and Bike 1 will voluntarily recall more than 12,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The companies are recalling a combined 12,358 units of six different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty turn signal system in Renault Korea's Master van, a faulty audio system in Honda Motor's Odyssey minivan and a faulty chain gear system in the Spyder F3 two-wheeler imported by Bike 1, it said.

Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.

