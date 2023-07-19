Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #carmakers-recall

3 firms to recall over 12,000 vehicles for faulty parts

06:00 July 19, 2023

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, Honda Korea Co. and Bike 1 will voluntarily recall more than 12,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The companies are recalling a combined 12,358 units of six different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty turn signal system in Renault Korea's Master van, a faulty audio system in Honda Motor's Odyssey minivan and a faulty chain gear system in the Spyder F3 two-wheeler imported by Bike 1, it said.

Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK