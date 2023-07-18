DP adopts resolution on giving up immunity from arrest on 'reasonable' warrants

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday adopted a resolution committing all of its lawmakers to give up their immunity from arrest as part of reform measures amid criticism the privilege is used to protect corrupt politicians.

Under the resolution, all 168 members of the DP in the National Assembly will relinquish the privilege on the condition that an arrest warrant sought by the prosecution is deemed "reasonable," according to the DP's spokesperson, Rep. Kim Han-kyu.

"The lawmakers have agreed to give up their immunity on reasonable arrest warrants," Kim told reporters after a general meeting, adding that the party will take into account the "eye level" of the public when making such decisions.

By law, lawmakers in South Korea are immune from arrest while the parliament is in session and can only be arrested when the National Assembly consents to it. But criticism has arisen recently that the privilege is abused to protect corrupt politicians.

The DP, which holds a majority in the 300-member National Assembly, has faced criticism after voting down arrest consent motions for two of its lawmakers last month. It marked the fourth time the party has rejected arrest motions for DP lawmakers since the launch of the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In response to such criticism, the DP's leader, Lee Jae-myung, made a surprise announcement in June to give up his immunity from arrest as a lawmaker.

The DP's newly formed innovation committee, established to improve the party's tarnished image due to a series of scandals involving its lawmakers, has also included giving up this privilege as one of its initial demands.

Almost all of the 112 lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party also signed an oath to renounce such rights after their leader, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, advocated for giving up this privilege as part of parliamentary reform efforts.



view larger image The main opposition Democratic Party's floor leader, Rep. Park Kwang-on, is seen addressing a party caucus at the National Assembly in Seoul, on July 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

