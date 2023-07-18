HyundaiEng&Const 37,500 DN 1,500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,100 UP 100

Hanwha 31,100 UP 250

SSANGYONGCNE 5,110 DN 70

Daewoong 12,120 DN 360

LG Corp. 86,400 UP 100

KAL 25,750 0

SamyangFood 116,800 DN 1,200

CJ CheilJedang 279,000 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 48,750 UP 100

TaekwangInd 614,000 DN 3,000

FOOSUNG 13,310 DN 110

AMOREPACIFIC 105,600 DN 1,500

SK Innovation 170,500 UP 6,500

Fila Holdings 37,850 DN 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,900 DN 8,600

HANWHA LIFE 2,455 DN 25

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,000 DN 50

POONGSAN 40,650 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 48,150 DN 500

Hansae 18,440 DN 240

Youngone Corp 59,600 UP 700

CSWIND 83,000 UP 100

GKL 14,170 DN 350

KOLON IND 51,300 DN 1,400

HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 4,000

SD Biosensor 11,580 DN 220

Meritz Financial 44,500 DN 900

BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 80

DGB Financial Group 7,200 DN 100

emart 76,400 DN 1,900

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY365 50 UP550

KOLMAR KOREA 46,400 0

JB Financial Group 8,480 UP 20

TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 250

PIAM 34,850 0

HANJINKAL 45,550 DN 1,100

CHONGKUNDANG 77,300 DN 200

DoubleUGames 42,050 DN 1,700

HL MANDO 50,000 DN 900

(MORE)