The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) S. Korea to intensify radiation tests on seawater amid Fukushima concerns

SEOUL -- South Korea will more than double the number of maritime spots under emergency radiation tests to ease concerns over Japan's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the oceans ministry said Tuesday.

Last month, South Korea began conducting radiation tests on ocean water at 92 points around the Korean Peninsula, and it will add 108 more coastal spots to beef up the monitoring of radioactivity levels, Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon said during a regular briefing on the Fukushima issue.



(LEAD) S. Korea lodges suit to reverse PCA's compensation order in dispute with Elliott

SEOUL -- The government has filed a suit to reverse an international tribunal's order to pay nearly US$100 million in damages to hedge fund Elliott Investment Management in a dispute stemming from the controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung Group affiliates, officials said Tuesday.

Last month, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Netherlands delivered the verdict in the investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) suit that the New York-based activist fund filed in 2018, demanding compensation of $770 million from the South Korean government.



Gov't to redeem 68.1 bln won in funds illegally used for renewable energy

SEOUL -- The government will seek to redeem 68.1 billion won (US$53.9 million) in government money that was found to have been illegally or wrongfully used in renewable energy projects during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, including the installation of solar panels, officials said Tuesday.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination under the Prime Minister's Office earlier announced the outcome of a nationwide investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the spending of subsidies as part of the promotion of renewable energy, which was one of the key agenda items of the Moon administration.



Netflix's 'D.P.' characters confront unchanging reality of military in Season 2

SEOUL -- Netflix's popular military drama "D.P." is returning for a highly anticipated Season 2, two years after creating a buzz by shedding light on the dark side of South Korea's mandatory military service.

Based on Kim Bo-tong's well-received webtoon series, the show follows the Army's "Deserter Pursuit (D.P.)" team, whose mission is to apprehend military deserters. The series gained acclaim for its realistic portrayal of the harsh barracks culture, vividly depicting the prevalent bullying and mistreatment by cruel senior soldiers.



Seoul shares fall as rate hike concerns linger

SEOUL -- Seoul shares finished lower Tuesday as lingering rate hike fears spurred sell-offs among institutions and foreign investors. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 11.38 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,607.62.



S. Korea, Thailand seize illegal drugs enough for over 2 mln people

SEOUL -- South Korea's customs agency said Tuesday it has carried out a joint crackdown on drug smuggling with Thailand and confiscated 72 kilograms of illegal drugs, an amount enough to be used by 2.15 million people.

The Korea Customs Service (KCS) and its Thai counterpart conducted the operation from March through June and seized 47 kg of yaba, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, 12 kg of meth, and several other types of drugs by detecting 49 smuggling attempts.



Fewer young S. Koreans preparing for job exams this year: data

SEOUL -- The number of young South Koreans preparing for exams for public jobs and professional licenses has fallen for the second year in a row, data showed Tuesday.

Some 634,000 people out of 4.16 million economically inactive people aged 15-29 have been preparing for exams to land jobs this year, as of May, down 71,000 from a year earlier, according to the data by Statistics Korea.

