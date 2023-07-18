U.S. nuclear-capable submarine making port call in Busan for first time in decades: Campbell

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. nuclear-capable submarine is currently making a port call in Busan for the first time in decades to demonstrate the U.S. extended deterrence commitment to South Korea, a White House official said Tuesday.

U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell made the remark to reporters at the presidential office after co-chairing the inaugural session of the Nuclear Consultative Group agreed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April.

"As we speak an American nuclear submarine is making port in Busan today," Campbell said, adding it is the first visit of an American nuclear submarine in decades.

The U.S. had pledged to send a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine to South Korea in the Washington Declaration adopted by Yoon and Biden during their summit in Washington in April to further enhance the "regular visibility" of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula.

A North Korean defense ministry spokesperson denounced the plan last week, warning it "may incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice."



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell shake hands during the inaugural session of the Nuclear Consultative Group at the presidential office in Seoul on July 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)