Recommended #US national border crossing

U.S. national crosses military demarcation line into N. Korea: UN Command

19:21 July 18, 2023

SEOUL, July 18 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. citizen has crossed the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas into North Korea without authorization, the U.S.-led U.N. Command (UNC) said Tuesday.

The person moved into the North during a tour to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and is believed to be in North Korea's custody, according to the UNC.

The command did not elaborate on the person's gender or other details.

"We ... are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the UNC said in a tweet referring to the North's Korean People's Army.

The UNC oversees activities in the DMZ.

view larger image This file photo, taken March 3, 2023, shows South Korean troops on guard duty at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas. (Yonhap)

