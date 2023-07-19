N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The military is still analyzing the launch to learn the type of missile fired, according to the JCS.

The missile launch comes one day after South Korea and the United States held the inaugural meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), designed to bolster U.S. extended deterrence to South Korea.

It also comes a week after Pyongyang test fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that marked its 12th ICBM launch since the start of last year.



view larger image North Korea fires a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 12, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)



(END)