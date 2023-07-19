July 20



1907 -- King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty abdicates in favor of his son under pressure from the Japanese colonial regime. The king was a thorn in Japan's side, as he made several diplomatic efforts to counter its colonial policies.



1948 -- The National Assembly of South Korea names Rhee Syngman as the nation's first president.



1989 -- The government begins to allow citizens to make proposals to visit North Korea under the Inter-Korean Cooperation and Exchange Act.



2005 -- The divided Koreas agree to resume dismantling propaganda facilities, along their heavily fortified border as part of tension-easing measures following the historic inter-Korean summit in 2000.



2007 -- Taliban insurgents kidnap 18 South Koreans, including 15 women, in Afghanistan, threatening to kill them if Seoul doesn't withdraw its troops from the war-torn country.



2013 -- South Korea's western port city of Incheon is chosen to be the World Book Capital for 2015 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.



2018 -- A Seoul court convicts ousted President Park Geun-hye of additional charges and sentences her to eight more years in prison, raising her total jail term to 32 years. She was found guilty on charges of embezzlement and incurring loss of state funds for illegally accepting billions of won from Seoul's spy agency.



2018 -- A unified Korean men's doubles ping pong team, the duo of Lee Sang-su (South Korea) and Pak Sin-hyok (North Korea), wins the bronze medal after losing in the semifinals of an international tournament in South Korea.

