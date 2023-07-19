(Movie Review) 'Smugglers' puts breathtaking female divers at heart of crime plot

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Director Ryoo Seung-wan's upcoming action thriller "Smugglers" is loaded with twists and layers of an intriguing crime plot, but it is ultimately a story that celebrates the art of female camaraderie.

Set in a small fishing town in the 1970s, the story revolves around "haenyeo," literally translated as "sea women," who dive into the deep sea to gather abalone, conches and other ocean life to make a living.

There is nothing glamorous about the female divers living under squalid conditions, but a high-stakes smuggling scheme changes their fate.

In the film, Kim Hye-soo plays Jo Chun-ja, a tough yet ambitious diver who wants to make money by whatever means possible, while Yum Jung-ah portrays her colleague Oh Jin-sook, the daughter of a small boat's captain.

After a chemical factory is built in Guncheon, the sea women struggle to collect decent harvests and begin to salvage smuggled goods thrown into the sea to make money.

Their risky business comes to an end when customs officers swoop in, resulting in the deaths of Jin-suk's father and younger brother. Chun-ja escapes the scene, but Jin-suk is arrested and serves a jail term.

After three years, Chun-ja, now a glamorous city woman who trades smuggled goods in Seoul, is compelled to return to Guncheon due to threats from Kwon Sang-sa (played by Zo In-sung), known as the "smuggling king."

Once best friends, Chun-ja and Jin-suk are at odds at first due to misunderstandings from past events.

But they once again become partners, and work to retrieve diamonds thrown into the sea and take revenge on those responsible for their painful past.



In the climax, the female divers are forced to jump into the deep sea, where sharks lurk, to collect a bag of diamonds and are chased by knife-wielding opponents equipped with oxygen tanks.

But in the water, the veteran divers know how to deal with their enemies and support each other to fight them off in an exciting action scene.

While women in Ryoo's past works were often portrayed as peripheral characters, the female protagonists and their sidekicks in the maritime action film form a strong bond to confront their exploiters and the patriarchal society.

Veteran actresses Kim and Yum, who have drawn acclaim for their charismatic roles, show an amazing ensemble performance for the female buddy movie with a tightly knit plot.

It is also fun to watch Zo's portrayal of a merciless Vietnam War veteran and the kingpin of a nationwide smuggling business, as well as Park Jung-min's performance as Jang Do-ri, a sailor-turned-businessman in Guncheon with hidden secrets.

The villains offer comedic relief at times, but the bloody confrontation by their gangs armed with knives, axes and chains stokes tension at the right moment.

Ryoo, best known for "Unjust" (2010), "Veteran" (2015) and "Escape from Mogadishu" (2021), among other films, leverages his proven expertise in the crime action genre in the summer movie.

It will also allow viewers to revisit the 1970s with bold retro fashion and old music that matches the mood, directed by singer-songwriter Chang Ki-ha.

"Smugglers" will hit local theaters July 26.

