PM orders thorough preparations for impending downpours this week

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Deok-soo instructed the government Wednesday to thoroughly prepare for possible damage from another wave of torrential downpours expected later this week.

Han gave the instruction during an emergency response meeting with relevant government officials, as heavy rains have been battering most parts of the country, resulting in damage and dozens of deaths.

"The country is expected to witness a slight decrease in rain activity for today and tomorrow, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). There is not much time left for us to rearrange," Han said, as quoted by his office during the meeting.

The KMA said the seasonal monsoon will briefly pause before further strengthening in the later part of this week, which may lead to localized heavy rain and flooding.

Han also urged other relevant agencies to swiftly complete emergency rehabilitation efforts to prevent secondary damage, allowing people to return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

Furthermore, Han emphasized the need for government officials to develop more realistic disaster response measures by finding answers in the field.



