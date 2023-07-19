NewJeans' 'Super Shy' lands at No. 66 on Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group NewJeans achieved its third entry on the U.S. Billboard's main songs chart with "Super Shy," the latest chart has shown.

According to the Hot 100 chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), "Super Shy" debuted at No. 66.

It became the third song from the band to chart, following "OMG" and "Ditto."

"Super Shy" is a prereleased track from "Get Up," the group's second EP that will drop Friday.

The song debuted at No. 2 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, the group's highest rankings so far.

"New Jeans," another track unveiled together with "Super Shy," arrived at 32nd on the Global 200 chart. The band's previous releases, "OMG" and "Ditto," continued their long runs on the chart for more than 20 consecutive weeks, ranking 103rd and 133rd, respectively.

"Cupid," the latest song from rookie girl group Fifty Fifty, succeeded in charting for the 17th consecutive week by ranking 27th.

On the Billboard 200 main albums chart, Stray Kids rose 21 places to No. 13 with "5-Star" in its sixth consecutive week on the chart.

Girl group aespa's third EP, "My World," came in 61st place in its second week, while boy groups Ateez and Enhypen ranked 117th and 136th, respectively.

