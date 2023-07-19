GM Korea launches upgraded Trailblazer SUV

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., on Wednesday launched the upgraded Trailblazer compact SUV in South Korea to beef up its product lineup and boost sales.

The face-lifted Trailblazer comes with a 1.35-liter gasoline E-Turbo engine, the company said in a statement.

It is available in two trims -- the front-wheel-drive version with the VT40 continuously variable transmission and the all-wheel-drive one with a hydramatic nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Trailblazer sells at the starting price of 27 million won (US$21,000), with the prices going up to 31 million won depending on options.

From January to June, GM Korea's sales jumped 75 percent to 214,306 units from 122,756 a year earlier. Domestic sales rose 8.2 percent on-year to 18,984 in the first six months, while exports jumped 86 percent to 195,322.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.

