Heat wave watch issued for most regions as monsoon rain comes to lull

11:19 July 19, 2023

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A sizzling heat wave covered the nation on Wednesday as the monsoon rain came to a lull, with the state weather agency issuing a heat wave watch for most regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued the heat wave watch for most parts of the country. The advisory is issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to be 33 C or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in temperatures.

Central regions are expected to be sunny, and the southern region cloudy with no forecast for rain, as the heavy rain that pounded the nation has subsided.

The southern resort island of Jeju may see some rain in the mountainous areas from Wednesday night until the following day, and infrequent rain is expected across the island on Friday.

A shower will pass through the inland in the afternoon, with southern Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province and some southern regions expected to receive 5 to 20 millimeters of rainfall.

view larger image A child plays in a fountain to cool off in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

