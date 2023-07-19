The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



------------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, after the arrival of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine here and the inaugural session of a new South Korea-U.S. security dialogue.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 3:30 a.m. and 3:46 a.m., and they flew some 550 kilometers before splashing into the sea.



------------------

(LEAD) Next year's hourly minimum wage set at 9,860 won

SEJONG -- Next year's hourly minimum wage was set at 9,860 won (US$7.80) Wednesday, an increase of 2.5 percent from this year.

The Minimum Wage Commission, composed of 27 members, nine each representing public interest, business and labor, reached the decision in a meeting that started Tuesday and continued through early Wednesday in the central city of Sejong.



------------------

Yoon designates 13 special disaster zones over deadly downpours

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday designated 13 areas hit hard by deadly downpours as special disaster zones, including the central cities of Cheongju and Gongju, his office said.

The designations make the areas eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.



------------------

U.S. soldier defector fined in Seoul for kicking police vehicle

SEOUL -- An American soldier who crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea had been sentenced to a fine for kicking and damaging a police patrol car in Seoul, legal sources said Wednesday.

United Nations Command and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the previous day the active U.S. service member had willfully crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea without authorization during a tour to the Joint Security Area and is believed to be in North Korea's custody.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korean defender Kim Min-jae joins German champions Bayern Munich

SEOUL -- South Korean defender Kim Min-jae has joined German football giants Bayern Munich, a move that ends weeks of speculation on the next destination for the gifted center back.

Bayern Munich announced Tuesday (German time) that they have signed Kim away from Serie A champions Napoli to a five-year contract. Kim will wear No. 3.



------------------

(LEAD) U.S. service member crosses border to N. Korea without authorization: Austin

WASHINGTON -- An active U.S. service member has willfully crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea without authorization, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Tuesday.

The soldier is believed to be in North Korean custody and his safety and wellbeing is still under investigation, according to Austin.



------------------

Heat wave watch issued for most regions as monsoon rain comes to lull

SEOUL -- A sizzling heat wave covered the nation on Wednesday as the monsoon rain came to a lull, with the state weather agency issuing a heat wave watch for most regions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued the heat wave watch for most parts of the country. The advisory is issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to be 33 C or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in temperatures.

(END)