Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #HD Korea Shipbuilding #order

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 179 bln-won order for 2 liquefied CO2 carriers

14:12 July 19, 2023

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has won a 179 billion-won (US$141.4 million) order to build two liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) carriers for a Greek shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three subsidiaries, will construct the 22,000-cubic-meter vessels in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory statement.

The liquefied CO2 carriers will be delivered to Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. in stages from the second half of 2025.

The vessels, which are also capable of carrying liquefied natural gas, ammonia and other liquefied gases, will be the largest of their kind in the world, HD Korea Shipbuilding added.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $14.59 billion worth of orders to build 111 vessels and a floating production unit, or 92.7 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

view larger image A liquefied carbon dioxide carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A liquefied carbon dioxide carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK