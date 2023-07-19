Kim Si-woo embraces challenges of links course at Open Championship

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The historic Open Championship, now in its 151st edition this week, is staged on links courses across Britain, testing golfers' patience and shotmaking skills as natural elements come into play.

And South Korean golfer Kim Si-woo wouldn't have it any other way, as the Open Championship returns to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, for the first time since 2014.



view larger image In this Getty Images file photo from June 18, 2023, Kim Si-woo of South Korea tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles. (Yonhap)

"It's my first time here at Royal Liverpool, and competing at a major championship is always fun and exciting," Kim said in an interview script provided by the PGA Tour on Wednesday. "I enjoy playing on a difficult and challenging course, and I like this course here. I can hit shots at a low trajectory, so it shouldn't be too difficult for me to play on this links course."

Kim will play the first two rounds with Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau, both from the United States.

"I've been playing for the past several weeks, and I think I'll need to take about two weeks off before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin (in August)," Kim said. "But I am feeling pretty good now. I am a bit tired because I've been practicing quite a bit, but my body feels good overall."

Kim, who earned his fourth career PGA Tour win in January this year, said he's been pleased with his consistency this season.

"I've not missed that many cuts, and my iron play has been really good compared to the past couple of years," said Kim, who has five top-10 finishes in 23 events with four missed cuts this season. "I've been hitting more greens this season, and I am making fewer bogeys."



view larger image In this Getty Images file photo from June 23, 2023, Kim Si-woo of South Korea walks on the 10th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Yonhap)

At No. 36, Kim is the third-highest ranked South Korean player in the world, behind Im Sung-jae (No. 23) and Kim Joo-hyung (No. 24). Those three are among seven South Korean players in the field this week.

They will all try to become just the second South Korean man to win a major, joining the 2009 PGA Championship winner Yang Yong-eun in this exclusive company.

One last-minute entry into the tournament is An Byeong-hun, who grabbed one of the final three spots in the Open Championship by tying for third place at last week's Scottish Open.

An recently switched to a broomstick putter and cited Kim as the inspiration for the change. Kim responded he was only happy to help out.

"We pull for each other, and that creates good synergy," Kim said. "I heard Byeong-hun dropped my name when he talked about his new putter. I feel like I contributed maybe 3 percent to his third-place finish last week."

