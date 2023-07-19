S. Korea ups containment measures against ASF

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will spare no efforts to bolster containment measures against the African swine fever (ASF) on growing concerns about the spread of the disease at local farms, the agricultural ministry said Wednesday.

So far this year, the country has confirmed nine ASF cases at pig farms, including the latest outbreak from Cheorwon, 85 kilometers north of Seoul, the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The ministry said it has sent experts to Cheorwon to cull affected pigs and carry out disinfection measures.

Additionally, a 48-hour standstill order has been imposed in nine regions, including neighboring areas of Cheorwon, effective until Thursday midnight. This order prohibits the movement of vehicles and personnel.

The disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

"In order to curb the spread of the virus in the region, we have utilized all available sources, such as 52 vehicles, including spray trucks and water sprinklers, focusing disinfection measures at pig farms and nearby roads," the agricultural ministry said.

The ministry further called for strict adherence to disinfection measures by local farms, especially considering the increased vulnerability of pig farms to the disease due to potential damage caused by heavy rains.



