Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ASF #containment measure

S. Korea ups containment measures against ASF

15:22 July 19, 2023

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will spare no efforts to bolster containment measures against the African swine fever (ASF) on growing concerns about the spread of the disease at local farms, the agricultural ministry said Wednesday.

So far this year, the country has confirmed nine ASF cases at pig farms, including the latest outbreak from Cheorwon, 85 kilometers north of Seoul, the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The ministry said it has sent experts to Cheorwon to cull affected pigs and carry out disinfection measures.

Additionally, a 48-hour standstill order has been imposed in nine regions, including neighboring areas of Cheorwon, effective until Thursday midnight. This order prohibits the movement of vehicles and personnel.

The disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

"In order to curb the spread of the virus in the region, we have utilized all available sources, such as 52 vehicles, including spray trucks and water sprinklers, focusing disinfection measures at pig farms and nearby roads," the agricultural ministry said.

The ministry further called for strict adherence to disinfection measures by local farms, especially considering the increased vulnerability of pig farms to the disease due to potential damage caused by heavy rains.

view larger image S. Korea ups containment measures against ASF - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK