Rival parties strongly condemn N. Korea's missile launch

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling and main opposition parties strongly condemned North Korea's missile launch Wednesday, saying it is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, in an apparent defiance against the arrival of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine here and the inaugural session of a new South Korea-U.S. security dialogue.

"A series of North Korea's ballistic missile firings are grave provocative acts and clear violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions," said Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, a spokesperson for the ruling People Power Party (PPP). He further emphasized that the provocations coincide with the determination shown by South Korea and the U.S. for extended deterrence.

The PPP, meanwhile, slammed the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) for adopting a resolution on Tuesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War and to call for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"This obsession with pursuing a hollow peace has no substance," Yoo said, further criticizing the DP for advocating an end-of-war declaration while North Korea continues to threaten peace.

The DP also denounced the launch, highlighting that it occurred just a week after North Korea's test firing of the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12.

"It is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," said Rep. Kwon Chil-seung, a DP spokesperson, adding that it is a grave act and provocation that threaten peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but in the entire international community.

The DP also raised concerns about President Yoon Suk Yeol's hawkish stance toward North Korea, stating that it is causing more panic and worry among the people.

"We hope that President Yoon Suk Yeol will show determination to restore the dialogue channel between the two Koreas," Kwon said.



view larger image North Korea fires a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 12, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

