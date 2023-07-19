47 S. Korean cultural heritage sites damaged by torrential rains

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The government on Wednesday confirmed more cases of damage to national heritage sites from the torrential rains that pounded the country over the weekend.

In addition to the 41 cases announced a day ago, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said six more national heritage sites have been damaged since the summer monsoon season began June 23.

The 47 cases included one national treasure, one lower-level treasure, one state-registered cultural heritage, seven natural monuments and 20 historic sites.

view larger image This photo provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration shows soil erosion at the Seoseoldang Historic House in Bonghwa, 183 kilometers southeast of Seoul, due to recent heavy rains. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

By region, 18 of them were reported in North Gyeongsang Province, seven in the South Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces, five in North Jeolla Province, and three each in the Gangwon and North Chungcheong provinces.

Many of the latest reports of damage came from Joseon-era (1392-1910) "hanok" houses located in North Gyeongsang Province, one of the areas hit hardest by the downpours, according to the CHA.

The Manhoe Historic House in Bonghwa, 183 kilometers southeast of Seoul, suffered damage when a landslide occurred in the surrounding area, causing a heap of earth to accumulate under its wall.

The former residence of a late Joseon-era civil official was designated as a national folklore cultural heritage site in 1984 for its value in the study of houses from that era.

Heavy rain also led to water leaks in the roofs of two other historic houses in the county, while the ground at another site sank due to a poor drainage system.



view larger image This photo provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration shows the guardrails of a bridge near the Choganjeong pavilion in Yecheon, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, have mostly been destroyed by recent heavy rains. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In Yecheon, 161 km southeast of Seoul, the area around the Choganjeong pavilion lost some soil due to heavy rainfall, with some damage to stone fence tiles and bridge guardrails.

A pine tree also collapsed in the city's Geumdang Pine Forest, according to the CHA. The forest is a natural monument, designated for its beautiful scenery.

