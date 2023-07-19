Daegu mayor says he 'humbly accepts' criticism over his golf outing during downpours

DAEGU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo apologized Wednesday after coming under criticism for playing golf over the weekend when the country was grappling with damage from heavy downpours.

Hong had initially balked at the criticism, arguing he did nothing wrong as there was no report of damage in Daegu when he played golf Saturday, and he can do whatever he wants to do during his free time. He even said he wonders why tennis is OK and golf is not.

But his attitude further raised the eyebrows of many, and the ethics committee of Hong's ruling People Power Party decided Tuesday to start deliberations on the case for possible disciplinary action.

"Even though it was a weekend event and there was no violation of the disaster response manual, I humbly accept criticism that it was inappropriate at a time when flood damage was feared across the nation," Hong told reporters during a visit to the press room at the city hall.

Hong also said he was sorry for failing to take people's sentiment into consideration when explaining the situation "based on principles and facts."

"I sincerely apologize for causing concern to people hurt by the flooding and party members," he said.

Still, Hong stressed that it was not raining in Daegu on Saturday morning and a vice mayor was in charge of the city's disaster response under a level 2 emergency.

Under the level 2 emergency, relevant officials are required to call off leave of absence and at least 20 percent of city officials are required to be on duty.

Weekend downpours have left at least 44 people dead and six others missing across the nation.

Hong played golf for one hour Saturday. Though play was suspended due to rain, critics say it was inappropriate for a public servant to play golf at a time when the country was struggling with massive damage caused by the heavy rains.



view larger image Daegu City Mayor Hong Joon-pyo apologizes to reporters at the pressroom inside Daegu City's administrative office, 237 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 19, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

