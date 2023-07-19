Renault Korea workers tentatively OK 2023 wage deal

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Renault Korea Motors have reached a tentative wage deal with the company for this year as part of win-win efforts for sustainable growth, the company said Wednesday.

Under the tentative agreement, Renault Korea workers have agreed to accept a 100,000 won (US$80) increase in basic pay, 3.5 million won in cash incentives and a gift certificate worth 200,000 won per person, the company said in a statement.

"It's time for all company members to get committed to delivering the plan under preparation, taking competitiveness criteria into account in our decisions, Future in Our Hands!," the company's Chief Executive Stephane Deblaise said in the statement.

Renault Korea is the South Korean unit of Renault S.A.

From January to June, the French carmaker's vehicle sales fell 15 percent to 64,847 units from 76,156 in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales plunged 53 percent to 12,270 units in the first six months from 26,230, while exports rose 5.3 percent to 52,577 from 49,926 during the same period.

Renault Korea workers are scheduled to vote on the tentative wage agreement on July 21.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)