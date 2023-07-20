Yoon, Biden, Kishida to hold summit at Camp David on Aug. 18: sources

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, near Washington, on Aug. 18, sources said Thursday.

The summit was proposed by Biden when the three leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.

The three countries decided to hold the meeting at the U.S. presidential retreat in Maryland, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The presidential office said in a notice to reporters that the summit will take place in the U.S. "sometime in August," but that the exact date and place will be announced soon following coordination between the three sides.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of their three-way talks in Hiroshima, Japan, in this May 21, 2023, file photo. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

