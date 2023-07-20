Seoul shares trim earlier gains late Thurs. morning amid rate woes

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Thursday morning, bucking gains on Wall Street, as investors are keeping a watchful eye on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates further to tame inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 1.43 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,609.67 as of 11:10 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.31 percent to 35,061.21 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.03 percent to 14,358.02.

Foreigners and individuals bought a combined 180 billion won (US$142 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions' stock selling valued at 173 billion won.

Investors see no major risk of recession but still remain cautious due to forecasts that the U.S. central bank may raise rates further this year to bring inflation in line with its target of 2 percent, analysts said.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks declined across the board.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.6 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 1.2 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. dropped 0.5 percent, and Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., plunged 4.2 percent.

Among gainers, the country's national flag carrier Korean Air Co. rose 2.4 percent, leading refiner SK Innovation Co. gained 4 percent, and No. 1 shipping firm HMM was up 4.5 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,263.40 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:10 a.m., up 2.2 won from the previous session's close.

