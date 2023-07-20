The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



Yoon, Biden, Kishida to hold summit at Camp David on Aug. 18: sources

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, near Washington, on Aug. 18, sources said Thursday.

The summit was proposed by Biden when the three leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.



(LEAD) Marine Corps investigating death of Marine swept away by torrent

SEOUL -- The Marine Corps has launched a probe into the death of a soldier who was swept away by a torrent this week during search and rescue operations for victims of heavy monsoon rains, the armed service said Thursday, amid public outcry over poor safety measures for troops mobilized for the efforts.

On Wednesday, Marine L. Cpl. Chae Su-geun disappeared into the Naeseong stream rapids in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul, a day after he was deployed for the search operations, according to the armed service.



Yoon offers condolences over death of Marine in rescue operations

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday offered his condolences over the death of a Marine who was swept away by a torrent during search and rescue operations for victims of recent downpours.

"I express my sincere condolences over L. Cpl. Chae Su-geun's death in the line of duty," Yoon said in a message relayed by presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.



(LEAD) N. Korea remains silent to U.S. calls to verify status of soldier in its custody: state dept.

WASHINGTON -- North Korea has yet to respond to U.S. outreach regarding the safety and whereabouts of a U.S. service member who crossed the inter-Korean border into the reclusive country this week, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

The American soldier, identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, crossed the military demarcation line at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday (Korea time).



N. Korea poses grave threat to cyber security, cutting off illicit funds to weapons program important: U.S. official

WASHINGTON -- The United States is most concerned about cyber crimes committed by North Korean and Russian actors, a ranking U.S. official said Wednesday.

Brian Nelson, under secretary of treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, also highlighted ongoing U.S. efforts to curb illicit cyber activities by North Korean actors that help fund the country's illegal weapons development programs.



Seoul shares trim earlier gains late Thurs. morning amid rate woes

SEOUL -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Thursday morning, bucking gains on Wall Street, as investors are keeping a watchful eye on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates further to tame inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 1.43 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,609.67 as of 11:10 a.m.



Global smartphone sales down 11 pct on-year, with Samsung leading market: report

SEOUL -- Global smartphone shipments fell 11 percent on-year in the second quarter, a report showed Thursday, as the market continued to face headwinds of slower consumer demand amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Market research firm Canalys said the continued market slump impacted market leaders, like Samsung Electronics and Apple, which had to reduce their sell-in, or shipments to retailers.



BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list

SEOUL -- K-pop giant BTS' first official book, "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS," has topped a New York Times bestseller list.

The book, which was released on July 9 to commemorate the group's 10th anniversary, shot to the top of this week's list for bestselling hardcover nonfiction books released by the U.S. newspaper Wednesday (U.S. time).



