The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

S. Korea, Japan eye holding working-level consultations over Fukushima water next week

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan are discussing holding working-level consultations next week to discuss Seoul's requests regarding Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, according to sources Thursday.

According to the sources, the two sides are discussing holding director-general-level talks next week in Japan to discuss follow-up measures to the results of a bilateral summit held on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania, earlier this month.



-----------------

Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan denounce N. Korea's latest missile test

SEOUL -- The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea, the United States and Japan met in Japan on Thursday and strongly condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, delivered the message at a trilateral meeting in Karuizawa, a day after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.



-----------------

PM visits mourning altar of underpass flooding victims

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed his condolences Thursday for the tragic loss of more than a dozen people killed in the flooding of an underpass in the central city of Cheongju last week.

The underground roadway was flooded Saturday when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to torrential downpours, resulting in the loss of 14 lives.



-----------------

S. Korea designates 7 'specialized complexes' for strategic, advanced industries

SEOUL -- South Korea announced a decision Thursday to designate seven "specialized complexes" for the semiconductor, display and secondary battery industries in major cities across the country to offer a package of incentives for private investment in a bid to nurture the advanced sectors as a future growth engine.

The country also decided to designate five additional specialized complexes dedicated to materials, parts and equipment for key industries, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

Audit shows biased evaluation in dismantling weirs on 4 rivers under Moon gov't

SEOUL -- The state audit agency said Thursday that a biased evaluation was used in the previous Moon Jae-in administration's decision on dismantling weirs on two of the nation's four major rivers.

The so-called four rivers project, which centered on building weirs on four major rivers -- Geum, Yeongsan, Nakdong and Han -- was a key part of the election pledges of conservative former President Lee Myung-bak, who served from 2008 to 2013. A weir refers to a low barrier built across a river in order to control and direct the flow of water.



-----------------

N. Korea's trade reliance on China hits 10-year high in 2022

SEOUL -- North Korea's dependency on China for foreign trade hit its highest level in 2022 since its leader Kim Jong-un took the helm of the reclusive country 10 years earlier, a report showed Thursday.

Pyongyang's trade with Beijing came to US$1.53 billion last year, up about 125 percent from the previous year, according to the report from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).



-----------------

Contemporary history museum holds exhibition on 'hallyu'

SEOUL -- An exhibition is under way at a national history museum in Seoul providing a perspective into what has shaped today's "hallyu," the global boom of Korean pop culture.

The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Seoul opened the exhibition, titled "The Pop Culture We Loved, and Rise of the Korean Wave," on Wednesday.

(END)