Exports down 15.2 pct during first 20 days of July

SEJONG, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 15.2 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July amid the protracted slump in the chip sector, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$31.2 billion in the July 1-20 period, compared with $36.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports fell 28 percent on-year to $32.6 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.36 billion.

In June, South Korea's outbound shipments fell 6 percent on-year to $54.24 billion. But the month posted the smallest on-year export decline so far this year, possibly indicating the country's exports may rebound in the second half of the year.

The country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months in June.

South Korea announces its full monthly export report on the first day of each month.



view larger image Containers are stacked at a pier in the southeastern port city of Busan, in this July 4, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

