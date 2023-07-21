(LEAD) Exports down 15.2 pct during first 20 days of July

(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout)

SEJONG, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 15.2 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July amid the protracted slump in the chip sector, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$31.2 billion in the July 1-20 period, compared with $36.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports fell 28 percent on-year to $32.6 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.36 billion.

By sector, exports of chips, the backbone of Asia's No. 4 economy, plunged 35.4 percent over the period to $4.3 billion.

Outbound shipments of automobiles, on the other hand, shot up 27.9 percent to reach $3.43 billion.

Overseas sales of steel and petroleum products moved down 15.2 percent and 48.7 percent to $2.43 billion and $2.27 billion, respectively, the data also showed.

By destination, exports to China, the top trading partner, fell 21.2 percent to $6.34 billion amid the delayed impact of its reopening.

Exports to the United States moved down 7.3 percent to $5.76 billion, while those to the European Union decreased 8.3 percent to $3.59 billion.

Shipments to Vietnam fell 22.6 percent to $2.66 billion.

In June, South Korea's outbound shipments fell 6 percent on-year to $54.24 billion. But the month posted the smallest on-year export decline so far this year, possibly indicating the country's exports may rebound in the second half of the year.

The country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months in June.

South Korea announces its full monthly export report on the first day of each month.

As of Thursday, the combined trade deficit for this year had reached $27.8 billion. Exports fell 12.6 percent on-year to $338.4 billion.



view larger image Containers are stacked at a pier in the southeastern port city of Busan, in this July 4, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)