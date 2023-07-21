Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Gulf nations #GCC #Bahrain

S. Korea, Bahrain discuss cooperation on trade, investment

11:24 July 21, 2023

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade chief met with Bahrain's top envoy in Seoul on Friday for talks on ways to boost bilateral trade and investment, the trade ministry said.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with Bahrain's Ambassador to South Korea Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho and discussed how to enhance two-way trade and industry relations, as well as a free trade agreement between South Korea and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Negotiations are under way for the bilateral FTA, with the last session taking place in February. The GCC consists of six nations of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

Trade between South Korea and Bahrain hit an all-time high last year of US$1.6 billion, government data showed.

view larger image Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (R) shakes hands with Bahrain's Ambassador to South Korea Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho ahead of their meeting in Seoul on July 21, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (R) shakes hands with Bahrain's Ambassador to South Korea Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho ahead of their meeting in Seoul on July 21, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK