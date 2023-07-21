Yoon's approval rating inches up to 33 pct

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up to 33 percent, a poll showed Friday.

In the poll of 1,001 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea Co. from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance came to 33 percent, slightly up from the previous week's 32 percent.

The disapproval rating was 58 percent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier.

Yoon's handling of foreign policy was cited as the main reason for both the positive and negative assessments, with opinions divided on the government's management of Japan's plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima plant.

According to the pollster, the approval rating practically remained unchanged from a week earlier.

Support for the ruling People Power Party stayed the same at 33 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party went down 2 percentage points to 30 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



