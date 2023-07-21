Hyundai Engineering & Construction Q2 net profit down 5.6 pct to 212.4 bln won

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 212.4 billion won (US$165.7 million), down 5.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 223.6 billion won, up 27.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 28.4 percent to 7.16 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 129.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

