S. Korean assembly speaker, Turkmenistan People's Council leader agree to develop national ties

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo agreed Friday with Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council, to develop mutually beneficial relations between their countries in a meeting in Ashgabat, Kim's office said.

The agreement came during their meeting held in the capital of Turkmenistan to discuss ways to expand partnerships between their countries in economy, culture and parliamentary diplomacy.

Kim is currently on an eight-day trip to Turkmenistan and then to the Philippines.

Berdymukhamedov, a former president of Turkmenistan, is currently the chairman of Halk Maslahaty, or People's Council, an independent body that has the right to change the country's constitution, and make decisions on domestic and foreign affairs.

During the meeting, Berdymukhamedov said there are numerous opportunities for cooperation with South Korea in fields such as energy, transportation, logistics and digital sectors. He also requested Korean companies' interest and participation in business projects in Turkmenistan.

Kim, on his side, suggested expanding bilateral cooperation in the seawater desalination sector, citing South Korea's successful track record in the field. He also vowed efforts to explore ways to

expand exchanges in other economic areas.

Kim and Berdymukhamedov also agreed to expand parliamentary diplomacy on the occasion of the inaugural meeting of the parliamentary speakers from South Korea and five Central Asian countries set for September in Seoul.

The South Korean politician also requested Turkmenistan's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, his office also said.

Following the meeting, Kim also met with his Turkmen counterpart, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, and gave an address at the National Council of Turkmenistan. Kim is also scheduled to have a meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow later in the day.

Kim will depart for the Philippines on Sunday.



view larger image South Korean National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo (L) poses for a photo with Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, chairman of the People's Council, in Turkmenistan on July 21, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)