Ex-DP leader's former aide indicted in cash-for-vote scandal

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Friday indicted a former aide to Song Young-gil, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), in connection with a cash-for-vote scandal involving the party's 2021 leadership election.

The aide named Park Yong-soo, 53, was put under formal arrest on July 3 on charges of colluding with other party officials, including Kang Rae-gu and Lee Jung-geun, in distributing 67.5 million won (US$52,600) to DP lawmakers in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which Song ultimately won.

Kang and Lee were already arrested and indicted on charges of bribery and violations of political party and fund laws. The scandal centers on allegations that Song's campaign distributed envelopes of cash totaling 94 million won to as many as 20 DP lawmakers and other party members.

According to officials at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, Park allegedly received 50 million won from a businessman in April 2021 and delivered 60 million won to former DP lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk, who then distributed the money to about 20 party lawmakers the same month.

"Park was deeply involved in the management of funds distributed ahead of the party's leadership election. It's a crime that violated the core values of party democracy stipulated in Article 8 of the Constitution," a prosecution official said.

The prosecution is expected to soon begin an investigation into Song and other former and incumbent DP lawmakers allegedly involved in the scandal.



view larger image Park Yong-soo (L), a former aide to former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, attends a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, in this file photo taken July 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)