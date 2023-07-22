July 23



1961 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with the Ivory Coast.



1984 -- The government publishes its first official gazette. It remains unknown why the publication was delayed for several decades. The South Korean government was established in 1948, three years after the Korean Peninsula regained its sovereignty from Japan's colonial rule.



1995 -- The Sea Prince oil tanker spills 5,000 tons of crude and fuel oil after being stranded on the seashore of Yeosu in South Jeolla Province. Some 230 kilometers of coastline from Yeosu to Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province were polluted due to the oil spill. It took five months to clean up.



2005 -- Song Min-soon, South Korea's chief negotiator on North Korea's nuclear weapons program, departs for Beijing to attend a fourth round of disarmament talks. The six-nation talks -- also involving North Korea, the United States, Japan, China and Russia -- resumed on July 26 after a 13-month hiatus due to a North Korean boycott.



2008 -- Top diplomats from North Korea and the five nations hold talks in Singapore on the sidelines of a regional security forum to end Pyongyang's nuclear program. It was the first meeting of the foreign ministers from the United States, China, Russia and Japan.



2009 -- South Korea's antitrust watchdog slaps Qualcomm Inc. with a record 260 billion-won (US$208 million) fine for violating the nation's fair competition rules by abusing its market monopoly. The fine was the largest ever levied by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) on a single company.



2010 -- The U.N. Command proposes talks with North Korea on an armistice violation. The proposal, made at a working meeting at the border village of Panmunjom, came as North Korea refused to acknowledge its responsibility for the sinking of the 1,200-ton Cheonan that left 46 sailors dead in March.



2014 -- South Korea and China agree to set up a hotline between their defense ministers. South Korea and China, which set up telephone hotlines between their navies and air forces in 2008, had been discussing ways to establish the hotline for years. China is the second country to have such a high-level military hotline with South Korea after the United States.



2018 -- Opposition lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan, 61, jumps to his death amid an investigation into allegations that he accepted illegal political funds. The body of Roh, then floor leader of the progressive Justice Party, was found near the entrance of an apartment building in central Seoul.

