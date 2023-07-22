(LEAD) S. Korea's Kim Su-ji, Yi Jae-gyeong finish 4th in mixed synchro diving at worlds

(ATTN: ADDS details from paras 4-8, photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean divers Kim Su-ji and Yi Jae-gyeong finished fourth in their mixed event at the world championships Saturday, recording their second-consecutive top-10 performance on the final day of diving here.

Kim and Yi scored 281.46 points for South Korea's best-ever performance in the mixed 3-meter synchronized event at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool in Fukuoka, Japan. They ended 12.66 points behind the bronze medalists, Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro of Italy.

Kim and Yi ranked sixth at last year's world championships in Budapest.



view larger image Yi Jae-gyeong (L) and Kim Su-ji of South Korea perform during the final of the mixed 3-meter synchronized diving event at the World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefectural Pool in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

The South Koreans scored 46.20 points in their first attempt to rank fifth. They climbed up to fourth overall after scoring 93.00 points in their second dive, a back dive pike with a degree of difficulty of 2.0.

Kim and Yi moved up another spot to take third place after adding 66.96 points in their third attempt, a forward 3 1/2 somersault pike.

The duo slipped to fourth place following their fourth dive, scoring 63.00 points, only the sixth-best in the field, with their reverse 2 1/2 somersault pike.



Kim and Yi still had a shot at a bronze medal, though. With one attempt remaining, they were sitting at 222.96 points, just 4.56 points back of Pellacani and Santoro.

However, the South Koreans failed to get their entry in sync, and managed only the eighth-best score in the final dive with 58.50 points. The Italians secured their bronze with 66.60 points in their last dive.

The world championships began on July 14 with diving and artistic swimming in this port city, and both events ended Saturday. Swimming races will begin Sunday.



