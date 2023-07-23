(LEAD) Gov't to allow businesspeople to enter Ukraine for reconstruction projects

(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last 3 paras)

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The government plans to allow businesspeople to enter Ukraine for reconstruction projects by making exceptions to the travel ban on the war-torn country, officials said Sunday.

The decision was part of measures that the government is taking after President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to Ukraine earlier this month and promised to provide a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance.

Since February last year, the government has been maintaining a travel ban for all of Ukraine. But the government plans to exceptionally allow businesspeople to enter the country for the post-war reconstruction programs, officials said.

This is not the first time for the government to allow Korean businesses to enter a war-torn country.

In 2007, the government imposed a travel ban on Iraq, but Korean companies have traveled to the country with the exceptional use of their passports.

This week, the Korea International Trade Association plans to host a meeting between trade ministry officials and construction, infrastructure and energy companies interested in Ukraine reconstruction projects.

The issue of allowing visits to Ukraine could come up during the meeting set for Tuesday, officials said.

The government is also considering sending a delegation comprising senior government officials and businesspeople to Ukraine for discussions on reconstruction projects reportedly estimated to reach over US$1 trillion.



view larger image This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2023, shows a building in which Samsung Electronics Co. has an office in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, after it suffered a missile attack from Russia in October. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)