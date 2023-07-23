S. Korean Kim Woo-min finishes 5th in 400m free at swimming worlds

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kim Woo-min finished fifth in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the swimming world championships Sunday, setting a personal best for the second time on the same day.

Kim touched the pad in 3:43.92 in his second consecutive final appearance at the World Aquatics Championships in the Japanese port city of Fukuoka.

The 21-year-old finished sixth in the same event at last year's world championships in Budapest.

In the heats earlier Sunday, Kim established a new personal best with 3:44.52 while finishing sixth, and then erased that mark only hours later.

This was the first swimming final of this year's world championships, which began on July 14 with artistic swimming and diving.



view larger image Kim Woo-min of South Korea takes a start in the final of the men's 400-meter freestyle swimming at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

